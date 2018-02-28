VEGOILS-Palm oil edges higher on weaker ringgit

* Palm up fourth consecutive session * Market up 2.2 pct so far in February * Palm neutral in 2,537-2,562 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in early trade on Wednesday, extending gains into a fourth session, on support from a weaker ringgit. Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, usually makes the tropical oil cheaper for foreign buyers. The Malaysian currency fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to 3.9230, its weakest in two weeks. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 2,547 ringgit ($649.25) a tonne at the midday break. It has gained 2.2 percent so far in February, after three straight monthly declines. Trading volumes stood at 16,131 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Wednesday. "The market is still in sideways range, it is mostly the weak ringgit contributing to palm's upside today," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. Palm oil prices have been trading in a range this week, tracking movements in other edible oils, and ahead of the release of data from cargo surveyors and an industry conference next week, where leading analysts are scheduled to speak. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract rose 0.3 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.4 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.3 percent. Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 2,537-2,562 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0500 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2560 +4.00 2558 2562 671 MY PALM OIL APR8 2556 +4.00 2549 2558 1211 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2547 +5.00 2534 2551 7954 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5298 +16.00 5264 5314 194104 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5786 +20.00 5744 5810 239976 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.5 +0.13 32.35 32.57 15199 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 586.30 +0.30 586.10 586.5 24 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 753.8 +0.45 753.2 755.4 920 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 62.69 -0.32 62.53 62.87 39462 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9230 ringgit) ($1 = 65.1000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3260 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)