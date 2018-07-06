Vegoils: Palm oil edges up; cautious over China-U.S. tariff war

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were slightly up on Friday, and set to snap three sessions of declines, though traders say it is mostly trading sideways on caution over the China-U.S. trade spat.

A worker shows palm oil fruits at palm oil plantation in Topoyo village in Mamuju, Indonesia, Sulawesi Island, March 25, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken March 25, 2017. Antara Foto/Akbar Tado/via REUTERS/Files

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 2,289 ringgit ($566.30) a tonne at noon.

Palm, however, was down 1.6 percent for the week so far, as weak demand weighed on prices. [POI/]

Trading volumes stood at 12,260 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.

“The market is trading sideways today. Traders are waiting to see what would happen with regard to the China-U.S. tariffs,” said a futures trader in Kuala Lumpur.

“Palm’s current gain is a small retracement after seeing drops in the past three days.”

U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports took effect as a deadline passed on Friday, and with Beijing having vowed to respond immediately in kind, the world’s two biggest economies took a high-stakes turn towards an all-out trade war.

Another trader said a weak ringgit also helped in supporting palm prices, as this makes the tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, is currently at six month lows and lost 1.5 percent last month. It was last down 0.02 percent at 4.0420 against the dollar around noon Friday.

In other related oils, the Chicago December soybean oil contract was down 0.1 percent, while the September soybean oil on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Dalian September palm oil contract was slightly down 0.1 percent.

Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0511 GMT

($1 = 4.0420 ringgit)

($1 = 68.8575 Indian rupees)

($1 = 6.6547 Chinese yuan)