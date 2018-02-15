VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up on overnight gains in U.S. soyoil

* Stronger ringgit seen capping palm's gains - Trader * Palm neutral in 2,486-2,518 rgt/T range - Technicals * Market to resume trading on Feb. 19 after national holiday By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up slightly around noon on Thursday, snapping two sessions of declines, tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). A strong ringgit was however seen limiting the gains, said a trader. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to 3.8920 around noon. "Palm oil is borrowing strength from overnight gains in rival oilseed," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to CBOT soyoil. "Continuous appreciation in the local currency may, however, cap palm's upside." A stronger ringgit typically makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,505 ringgit ($643.63) a tonne at noon, and is down 0.4 percent for the week. Trading volumes stood at 11,371 lots of 25 tonnes each. Malaysian markets will be closed on Thursday after the midday break and on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets will resume trading on Feb. 19. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7 percent in overnight trade on Wednesday, and was last slightly up 0.1 percent on Thursday. China's Dalian Commodity Exchange is also closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 2,486-2,518 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0517 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2505 -1.00 2505 2505 4 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2519 +2.00 2510 2524 775 MY PALM OIL APR8 2505 +2.00 2501 2511 3590 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 31.83 +0.03 31.78 31.92 2342 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 576.50 +1.90 575.50 576.8 181 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 736.4 +1.80 735.9 736.45 150 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 61.26 +0.66 60.60 61.41 20129 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8920 ringgit) ($1 = 63.9050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)