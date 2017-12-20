VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up on slowing production outlook

* Malaysia palm exports for Dec 1-20 down 2 pct m/m - ITS * Easing weakness in export demand supports market - trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in early trade on Wednesday, as expectations of lower production in December and easing weakness in export demand supported the market. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.3 percent to 2,529 ringgit ($620.92) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 12,487 lots of 25 tonnes each. "This month, production will be down, but the question is how much," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Malaysian palm oil shipments fell 2 percent on Dec. 1-20 compared with the same period last month, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed. The fall compares with a steep 16.6 percent decline seen in the first ten days of December, against the same period in November. "I think full-month exports for December can be positive," another trader said. In November, Malaysian palm oil exports fell 5.3 percent on-month, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. MYPOME-PO Demand for the tropical oil from key regions such as Europe and China usually falls at the end of the year, as colder weather in the northern hemisphere solidify palm oil. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3 percent, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.1 percent. The Dalian January palm olein contract was up 0.5 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in other edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0600 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2469 +0.00 2460 2479 190 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2502 +5.00 2491 2504 1376 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2529 +8.00 2516 2531 6847 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5282 +22.00 5254 5298 192220 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5790 -2.00 5772 5800 176600 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.31 +0.09 33.22 33.33 3120 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 561.40 +0.50 559.40 561.6 100 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 716.3 +0.20 716.3 716.3 140 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 57.77 +0.21 57.65 57.77 14518 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0730 ringgit) ($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5950 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)