VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up on stable ringgit, technical rebound
#Asia
December 6, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges up on stable ringgit, technical rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palm in line for first gain in three days
    * Market also supported by overnight gains in U.S. soyoil -
Trader
    * Palm down 1.3 pct this week, in line for sixth weekly loss

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up in early trade on Wednesday on support from a stable
ringgit and a technical rebound after a fall to a more
than four-month low in the previous session.
    Palm oil slid in its last two sessions due to a
strengthening ringgit, which makes the tropical oil more
expensive for holders of foreign currencies and lowers demand. 
    The ringgit, whch rose to its highest since September 2016
against the dollar on Tuesday, was little changed in Wednesday's
trade around noon. It was last up just 0.02 percent at 4.0650
ringgit to the dollar.     
    The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2
percent at 2,568 ringgit ($631.73) a tonne at the midday break,
in line for a first gain in three days.
    Palm, however, is down 1.3 percent so far this week, on
track for a sixth week of losses.
    Traded volumes stood at 10,991 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "Palm is up as the ringgit seems stable," said a Kuala
Lumpur based trader, adding that overnight gains in soyoil on
the Chicago Board of Trade also provided support to palm. 
    Palm oil prices are affected by movements in other edible
oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils
market.
    The January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade added 0.2 percent in its previous session, but was last
down 0.2 percent in trade on Wednesday.
    In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while
the Dalian January palm olein contract declined 0.4
percent.
    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0515 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last   Change     Low   High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       DEC7     2450    -6.00    2450   2460      65
 MY PALM OIL       JAN8     2532    +1.00    2524   2536     378
 MY PALM OIL       FEB8     2568    +5.00    2553   2572    4628
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5416   -10.00    5380   5436  238372
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5994   -16.00    5964   6012  198016
 CBOT SOY OIL      JAN8    33.44    -0.07   33.33   33.5    2516
 INDIA PALM OIL    DEC7   576.50    -1.80  575.80  579.5      68
 INDIA SOYOIL      DEC7      724    -2.00   723.4  725.8     310
 NYMEX CRUDE       JAN8    57.36    -0.26   57.31  57.48   15583
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.0650 ringgit)
($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6129 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Richard Pullin)

