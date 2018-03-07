VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on India tax hike as market awaits outlook

* Caution over India's tax import dents sentiment * Market awaits conclusive industry outlook -trader By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Wednesday, as traders worried about the prospect of cancelled shipments to India and looked for a conclusive outlook from an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,468 ringgit ($632.66) per tonne by midday break. The vegetable oil was traded within a narrow price range, with industry participants eyeing forecasts from a two-day palm industry conference, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said. Leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Tuesday he expects Malaysian palm oil futures to climb to 2,700 ringgit a tonne by June, up nearly 10 percent from current levels. Meanwhile, analyst Thomas Mielke said on Wednesday he expects Indonesian crude palm oil prices to average $630 a tonne from April to September, below current levels. The two countries count for nearly 90 percent of global palm oil output. Malaysia's benchmark contract in Malaysia was hovering not far off Monday's one-month low, which followed India's decision to raise the import tax on palm oil to the highest level in more than a decade. Buyers in India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, are now seeking to cancel up to 100,000 tonnes of crude palm oil cargoes due to the higher costs of imports, according to three trade sources. India tax import policy would have big short-term impact on palm demand, the Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, but he expected demand to be supported by China. "China is pointing toward higher demand for soybeans, which would benefit our palm oil," the trader said. Palm oil prices are affected by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract was down 0.22 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1 percent. In technical charting, a break below 2,471 ringgit could cause a loss into 2,418-2,448 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0535 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL 8-Mar 0 0 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL 8-Apr 2469 -9 2465 2477 303 MY PALM OIL 8-May 2468 -10 2461 2481 4497 CHINA PALM OLEIN 8-May 5250 -14 5234 5290 163966 CHINA SOYOIL 8-May 5792 -60 5756 5852 273362 CBOT SOY OIL 8-May 32.41 -0.9 32.34 32.56 3376 INDIA PALM OIL 8-Mar 644 -0.9 641.5 645.9 366 INDIA SOYOIL 8-Mar 787.5 -1.9 787 789.8 1470 NYMEX CRUDE 8-Apr 62.11 -0.49 61.83 62.3 43231 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9010 ringgit) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Richard Pullin)