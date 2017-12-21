VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on lingering stockpile concerns, weak rival oils

* Market still wary of soft demand - trader * Weaker rival veg oils further weigh on Malaysian palm * No positive news, but bargain buyers could cushion price drop - trader By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled in early trade on Thursday, as worries over soft demand leading to high stockpiles in December lingered while weakness in rival oils compounded the bleak picture. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.32 percent to 2,466 ringgit ($605.00) a tonne at the midday break, and looked set for a third straight session of falls. Trading volumes stood at 16,130 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Demand has not been promising. The market is closely watching how exports will turn out (this month)," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, noting that stocks could rise for another month. Malaysian palm oil shipments fell 2 percent on Dec. 1-20 compared with the same period last month, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed. Inventory levels in Malaysia rose to their highest in nearly two years, by 16 percent to 2.56 million tonnes, while exports for November fell 11.9 percent on-month, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board last week showed. MYPOMS-TPO MYPOME-PO Demand from Europe and China, key regions for palm oil exports, typically dwindles at the end of the year, as colder weather in the northern hemisphere solidifies the tropical oil. Another trader said weakness in rival vegetable oils has exerted further pressure on palm, but the market could be slightly relieved by bargain hunters. "Overall the market lacked positive news. Bargain buyers could come in and there could be buying for a year-end rally," the trader said. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.3 percent. The Dalian January palm olein contract fell 1.6 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in other edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0435 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2415 -35.00 2415 2428 27 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2441 -36.00 2441 2464 1198 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2466 -33.00 2465 2490 6722 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5190 -84.00 5184 5268 294908 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5710 -76.00 5702 5806 312262 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 32.83 -0.13 32.83 33.01 2143 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 554.40 -3.30 553.70 556.5 33 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 718.5 -2.55 718.5 720.3 790 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 58.03 -0.06 58.00 58.08 9315 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0760 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5680 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)