VEGOILS-Palm oil falls over 1 pct on stronger ringgit

* Palm in line for a third day of losses in four * Palm falls to 2,514 ringgit/T, lowest since Dec. 29 * Market seen down in medium term as stocks remain high - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, in line for a third day of losses in four, as a stronger ringgit dented sentiment. A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically makes the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers and curbs demand. The ringgit climbed to 3.9470, its highest in about 18 months on Tuesday morning, but was last slightly down 0.04 percent. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.4 percent at 2,520 ringgit ($637.09) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier fell to 2,514 ringgit, its weakest since Dec. 29. Trading volumes stood at 21,734 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market is reacting towards a stronger ringgit," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The ringgit has been appreciating since the start of 2017, and has gained over 11 percent since. While declining production could support palm, benchmark prices are expected to go down in the medium term as stockpiles remain high, said another trader. "Even if production drops 15 percent, the market cannot go up due to high stocks," he said. Palm oil inventories in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, rose to an over-two-year high at end-December to 2.7 million tonnes, up 7 percent on-month. MYPOMS-TPO In related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was slightly up 0.03 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also edged up 0.03 percent. The Dalian January palm oil contract declined 0.8 percent. Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0438 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2505 -38.00 2503 2535 221 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2515 -39.00 2510 2552 4352 MY PALM OIL APR8 2520 -36.00 2514 2553 8693 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5222 -44.00 5214 5280 196302 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5736 +2.00 5732 5770 138386 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.13 +0.00 33.13 33.34 3639 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 558.30 -1.90 557.00 558.3 31 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 64.53 +0.23 64.09 64.89 257961 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9555 ringgit) ($1 = 63.6800 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4280 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)