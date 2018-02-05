VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on weaker ringgit, short-covering

* Palm up after two straight sessions of declines * Lower output forecasts support market - trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Monday, heading for their first session of gains in three, as the ringgit weakened and traders covered short positions. Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, makes the vegetable oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit was down 0.3 percent at 3.8950 per dollar around Monday noon, after having gained more than 3 percent since the start of the year. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,479 ringgit ($636.46) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 20,734 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is projecting a weaker ringgit," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Palm was supported by short-covering and forecasts of lower output, said another trader. Palm oil prices declined 0.4 percent in January due to a stronger ringgit and weak demand. Malaysia's palm oil shipments in January fell 8-9 percent from a month earlier, according to data from two cargo surveyors. Palm oil output, however, is expected to decline in the first quarter of the year in line with seasonal trend, reducing market supply and lending support to prices. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.1 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped up to 1.3 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian May palm oil contract fell 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0528 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2491 +16.00 2451 2491 295 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2481 +13.00 2448 2481 377 MY PALM OIL APR8 2479 +12.00 2445 2480 10240 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5074 -44.00 5050 5094 196686 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5594 -74.00 5572 5640 267214 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.53 +0.02 32.39 32.55 3338 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 569.80 +0.50 568.30 570.7 210 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 742.55 -3.40 742 746.05 2240 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 64.82 -0.63 64.62 65.10 41641 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8950 ringgit) ($1 = 64.0825 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.2961 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)