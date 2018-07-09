Vegoils: Palm oil gains; set to snap losing streak on overnight soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, and were in line to snap four sessions of losses, tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil.

FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,277 ringgit ($564.59) a tonne at noon.

Trading volumes stood at 9,127 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.

“Palm is up tracking U.S. soyoil overnight prices,” said a futures trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade which jumped 1.5 percent on Friday.

U.S. soybean and soyoil futures surged on Friday on a market recovery, after hitting lows prompted by concerns over an escalating trade war with China. [GRA/]

“In the medium term, however, the market is expecting production to rise from now until September on a seasonal basis,” added the palm oil trader, explaining that this could further dampen benchmark prices.

Palm oil production typically rises in the third quarter of the year in line with the seasonal trend. Malaysian output for June is forecast to slide 11.1 percent to 1.36 million tonnes, its weakest figure for June since 2007, due to a labour shortage, according to a Reuters poll. [PALM/POLL]

Official data will be released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Tuesday after 0430 GMT.

In other related oils, the Chicago December soybean oil contract was down 0.1 percent, while the September soybean oil on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Dalian September palm oil contract declined 0.7 percent.

Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 2,270-2,290 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0615 GMT

Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume

MY PALM OIL JUL8 0 +0.00 0 0 0

MY PALM OIL AUG8 2274 +10.00 2270 2290 424

MY PALM OIL SEP8 2277 +11.00 2272 2288 4466

CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP8 4796 -31.00 4788 4842 168076

CHINA SOYOIL SEP8 5612 -2.00 5602 5652 212920

CBOT SOY OIL DEC8 29.44 -0.02 29.24 29.56 2705

INDIA PALM OIL JUL8 632.00 +2.20 627.10 632.4 205

INDIA SOYOIL JUL8 757.7 +2.65 756.8 759 3940

NYMEX CRUDE AUG8 74.19 +0.39 73.74 74.28 40421

Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne

CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound

Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne

India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg

Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel

($1 = 4.0330 ringgit)

($1 = 68.6650 Indian rupees)

($1 = 6.6206 Chinese yuan)