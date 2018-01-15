VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 2-1/2-week low ahead of export data

* Palm in line for a third straight session of losses * Markets also cautious ahead of export data release - Trader * Palm may test support at 2,519 ringgit/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in more than two weeks on Monday, on the back of stronger ringgit while traders remained cautious ahead of cargo surveyors' export data release. A stronger ringgit typically makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit has gained over 2 percent since the start of the year, and over 11 percent since 2017. "The ringgit is stronger today," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to palm's currency of trade, which strengthened 0.4 percent against the dollar on Monday. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 2,531 ringgit ($639.79) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it fell to 2,525 ringgit, its weakest since Dec. 29, and is poised for a third straight session of declines. Trading volumes stood at 17,709 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. Another trader added trading cautiousness ahead of export numbers also capped palm's upside, referring to export data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. The data is scheduled to be released on Monday. In related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was trading flat around 0510 GMT, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was slightly down 0.03 percent. The Dalian January palm oil contract declined 0.2 percent. Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may test a support at 2,519 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more to the next support at 2,491 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0609 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2521 -7.00 2520 2535 225 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2531 -5.00 2525 2544 6688 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5268 -12.00 5242 5298 198764 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5748 +0.00 5712 5760 198736 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.13 +0.00 0 0 0 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 557.80 +0.10 557.00 558.8 116 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 742.5 +1.20 741.8 742.5 190 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 64.51 +0.21 64.18 64.59 29032 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9560 ringgit) ($1 = 63.3675 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4186 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)