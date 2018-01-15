FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 2-1/2-week low ahead of export data
#Asia
January 15, 2018 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 2-1/2-week low ahead of export data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm in line for a third straight session of losses
    * Markets also cautious ahead of export data release -
Trader
    * Palm may test support at 2,519 ringgit/T - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit their lowest in more than two weeks on Monday, on the back
of stronger ringgit while traders remained cautious ahead of
cargo surveyors' export data release.
    A stronger ringgit typically makes palm oil more
expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit has
gained over 2 percent since the start of the year, and over 11
percent since 2017.
    "The ringgit is stronger today," said a futures trader from
Kuala Lumpur, referring to palm's currency of trade, which
strengthened 0.4 percent against the dollar on Monday. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent
at 2,531 ringgit ($639.79) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier
in the session, it fell to 2,525 ringgit, its weakest since Dec.
29, and is poised for a third straight session of declines.
    Trading volumes stood at 17,709 lots of 25 tonnes each at
the midday break.
    Another trader added trading cautiousness ahead of export
numbers also capped palm's upside, referring to export data from
cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale
de Surveillance. The data is scheduled to be released on Monday.

    In related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade was trading flat around
0510 GMT, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was slightly down 0.03 percent. 
    The Dalian January palm oil contract declined 0.2
percent. 
    Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    Palm oil may test a support at 2,519 ringgit per tonne, with
a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more to
the next support at 2,491 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. 

    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0609 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       JAN8        0   +0.00       0       0       0
 MY PALM OIL       FEB8     2521   -7.00    2520    2535     225
 MY PALM OIL       MAR8     2531   -5.00    2525    2544    6688
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5268  -12.00    5242    5298  198764
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5748   +0.00    5712    5760  198736
 CBOT SOY OIL      MAR8    33.13   +0.00       0       0       0
 INDIA PALM OIL    JAN8   557.80   +0.10  557.00   558.8     116
 INDIA SOYOIL      JAN8    742.5   +1.20   741.8   742.5     190
 NYMEX CRUDE       FEB8    64.51   +0.21   64.18   64.59   29032
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.9560 ringgit)
($1 = 63.3675 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.4186 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
