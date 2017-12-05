VEGOILS-Palm oil hits over 4-month low on stronger ringgit

* Palm down 1.2 pct at noon, heads for second session of decline * Expectations of rising end-stocks also weigh on market - trader * Palm may fall into 2,519-2,555 ringgit/tonne range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a more than four-month low on Tuesday as the ringgit strengthened, making the tropical oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose to its highest since September 2016 against the dollar, and was last up 0.2 percent at 4.0520. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,558 ringgit ($631.45) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a second straight session of decline. Earlier in the session, the contract fell as much as 1.3 percent to 2,554 ringgit, its lowest since July 24. Traded volumes stood at 17,197 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The ringgit continues to strengthen," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian currency has gained over 4 percent since Nov. 1 and 10 percent so far this year. "Expectations about Malaysia's end-November stockpiles are also bearish," said the trader, as weaker exports last month are seen contributing to rising end-stocks. Production in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, rose 12.9 percent in October from a month earlier to hit the 2 million tonne mark, while end-stocks gained 8.4 percent to 2.2 million tonnes. MYPOMP-CPOTT MYPOMS-TPO In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, China's Dalian January palm olein contract declined 0.5 percent. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may fall into a range of 2,519 ringgit to 2,555 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0505 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2450 -30.00 2445 2455 74 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2521 -34.00 2519 2544 1216 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2558 -30.00 2554 2582 8363 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5424 -48.00 5416 5486 201442 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 6002 -36.00 5998 6064 219332 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.4 +0.00 33.4 33.54 4164 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 577.30 -3.20 576.00 579 212 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 725.7 -1.60 724.6 726 1540 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.58 +0.11 57.40 57.64 13988 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0510 ringgit) ($1 = 64.3000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6110 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)