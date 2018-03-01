VEGOILS-Palm oil in line for fifth day of gains on firm demand

* Palm rises to 7-week high of 2,568 rgt/T * Market holding up ahead of industry conference - Trader * Palm targets 2,592 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in seven weeks on Thursday morning, supported by firm demand ahead of an industry conference next week. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,566 ringgit ($653.26) a tonne at the midday break, in line for a fifth day of gains. It earlier rose to 2,568 ringgit, its strongest level since Jan. 11. Trading volumes stood at 14,734 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is trading range-bound but holding up on the upside ahead of the palm and lauric oil conference," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to an industry conference that will be held next week in Kuala Lumpur where leading analysts are scheduled to speak. "The market is holding firm, there is good buying of crude palm oil in Indonesia," another trader added. Palm oil demand in Malaysia had climbed 6 percent on-month in January to 1.5 million tonnes. However, shipments in February fell, based on recent cargo surveyor data. Societe Generale de Surveillance reported on Wednesday that Malaysia's palm oil exports fell 11 percent in February to 1.16 million tonnes, down from 1.31 million tonnes the previous month. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract rose 0.6 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.7 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may break a resistance at 2,562 ringgit per tonne, and rise more towards the next resistance at 2,592 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0454 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2576 +5.00 2563 2578 86 MY PALM OIL APR8 2573 +4.00 2560 2575 531 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2566 +7.00 2550 2568 6754 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5328 +36.00 5290 5340 182102 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5786 +12.00 5766 5808 180194 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.39 +0.18 32.15 32.4 6443 INDIA PALM OIL MAR8 597.00 +0.00 596.10 597.5 50 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 754.2 -1.65 754 754.25 1090 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 61.74 +0.10 61.51 61.76 41729 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9280 ringgit) ($1 = 65.1400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)