March 1, 2018 / 5:15 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil in line for fifth day of gains on firm demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm rises to 7-week high of 2,568 rgt/T
    * Market holding up ahead of industry conference - Trader
    * Palm targets 2,592 rgt/T - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to their highest in seven weeks on Thursday morning,
supported by firm demand ahead of an industry conference next
week.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at
2,566 ringgit ($653.26) a tonne at the midday break, in line for
a fifth day of gains.
    It earlier rose to 2,568 ringgit, its strongest level since
Jan. 11. 
    Trading volumes stood at 14,734 lots of 25 tonnes each at
the midday break.
    "The market is trading range-bound but holding up on the
upside ahead of the palm and lauric oil conference," said a
Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to an industry
conference that will be held next week in Kuala Lumpur where
leading analysts are scheduled to speak.
    "The market is holding firm, there is good buying of crude
palm oil in Indonesia," another trader added.
    Palm oil demand in Malaysia had climbed 6 percent on-month
in January to 1.5 million tonnes. However, shipments in February
fell, based on recent cargo surveyor data. 
    Societe Generale de Surveillance reported on Wednesday that
Malaysia's palm oil exports fell 11 percent in February to 1.16
million tonnes, down from 1.31 million tonnes the previous
month.
    In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May
soybean oil contract rose 0.6 percent, while the May
soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was up
0.2 percent. 
    The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.7 percent.
    Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible
oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market.
    Palm oil may break a resistance at 2,562 ringgit per tonne,
and rise more towards the next resistance at 2,592 ringgit, said
Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy
technicals.
    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0454 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       MAR8     2576   +5.00    2563    2578      86
 MY PALM OIL       APR8     2573   +4.00    2560    2575     531
 MY PALM OIL       MAY8     2566   +7.00    2550    2568    6754
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5328  +36.00    5290    5340  182102
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5786  +12.00    5766    5808  180194
 CBOT SOY OIL      MAY8    32.39   +0.18   32.15    32.4    6443
 INDIA PALM OIL    MAR8   597.00   +0.00  596.10   597.5      50
 INDIA SOYOIL      MAR8    754.2   -1.65     754  754.25    1090
 NYMEX CRUDE       APR8    61.74   +0.10   61.51   61.76   41729
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.9280 ringgit)
($1 = 65.1400 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan)    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)
