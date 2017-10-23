VEGOILS-Palm oil lifted by strength in soy oil markets

* Palm up on soybean oil strength in Dalian * Market cautious ahead of Oct. 1-20 output data - trader * SPPOMA data showed Oct. 1-20 production rose 20.6 pct By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 0.6 percent by midday on Monday, tracking gains in soybean oil and other edible oil contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose to 2,758 ringgit ($652.01) a tonne by midday. It had gained 0.7 percent on Friday, although it shed 0.3 percent last week. Traded volumes at the midday break on Monday stood at 23,426 lots of 25 tonnes each. Traders said the upward movements on rival edible oil markets have buoyed palm prices. "Looks like the market is responding to ... bean oil gains last week due to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.98 percent on Friday, after the EPA retreated from a series of proposed changes to the nation's biofuels policy that would have reduced demand. Palm prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. "Strong bean oil and Dalian (prices) are holding up the market now, but sentiment could fall back to being cautious ahead of Oct. 1-20 production figures from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association," another trader said. Data from the Southern Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) on Monday showed that production for the Oct. 1-20 period rose 20.6 percent, from the same period last year, the trader added. The CBOT soybean oil contract dropped 0.2 percent early on Monday. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.7 percent on Monday, while the January palm olein contract rose 1.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0440 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2741 +17.00 2731 2744 317 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2746 +17.00 2731 2746 2505 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2758 +17.00 2742 2759 9630 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5630 +84.00 5586 5660 310232 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6056 +42.00 6036 6090 254278 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.09 -0.07 34.04 34.18 3178 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 542.70 -0.40 542.00 544.8 32 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 674.1 +2.20 673.5 676 2100 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 52.10 +0.26 51.98 52.24 18386 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 65.06 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6305 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 4.2300 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)