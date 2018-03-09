VEGOILS--Palm oil prices fall more than 1 percent as India tax to limit demand

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid over 1 percent on Friday, as concerns lingered that demand may fall after major consumer India hiked import taxes last week. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.08 percent to 2,384 ringgit ($609.72) per tonne 0647 GMT. Prices fell to as low as 2,379 ringgit, the lowest since Aug. 3, 2016. The most-active palm contract is set for a weekly drop of 3.6 percent, its worst weekly performance since the week ending Jan. 19. Trading volumes stood at 44,040 lots of 25 tonnes each. 1FCPO-TOT "It seems market expectation of higher output and weak demand is weighing on prices," said David Ng at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur. "Market is looking at production recovery in the month of March." Malaysia's palm oil production in February is seen declining by 12 percent to 1.4 million tonnes, with stocks seen down 6.9 percent at 2.37 million tonnes. Palm oil prices have dipped to their lowest in a year and a half after top edible oils importer India raised import taxes on the vegetable oil to their highest in more than a decade. In other related oils, the May soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.44 percent. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.2 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was down 1.7 percent. Palm oil prices track the performances of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0647 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM MAR8 0 0 0 0 0 OIL MY PALM APR8 2390 -22 2388 2409 1326 OIL MY PALM MAY8 2382 -28 2379 2408 18970 OIL CHINA MAY8 5074 -84 5052 5156 344274 PALM OLEIN CHINA MAY8 5670 -68 5664 5760 364504 SOYOIL CBOT SOY MAY8 31.71 -3.5 31.65 31.89 5233 OIL INDIA MAR8 639.9 -3.5 638.8 642 551 PALM OIL INDIA MAR8 781.5 -7.5 781.5 785 5480 SOYOIL NYMEX APR8 60.23 0.11 60.14 60.49 28885 CRUDE * Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne * CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound * Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne * India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg * Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type OILS/MY01. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2 and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- OILS/ASIA1 Malaysian palm oil exports -- SGSPALM1 CBOT soyoil futures -- 0#BO: CBOT soybean futures -- 0#S: Indian solvent -- SOLVENT01 Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- OILS/IN Dalian Commodity Exchange -- DC/MENU Dalian soyoil futures -- 0#DBY: Dalian refined palm oil futures -- 0#DCP: Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- 0#COI: European edible oil prices/trades -- OILS/E ($1 = 3.9100 ringgit) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)