March 9, 2018 / 7:41 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS--Palm oil prices fall more than 1 percent as India tax to limit demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid
over 1 percent on Friday, as concerns lingered that demand may
fall after major consumer India hiked import taxes last week. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.08 percent to
2,384 ringgit ($609.72) per tonne 0647 GMT. Prices fell to as
low as 2,379 ringgit, the lowest since Aug. 3, 2016.
    The most-active palm contract is set for a weekly drop of
3.6 percent, its worst weekly performance since the week ending
Jan. 19.
    Trading volumes stood at 44,040 lots of 25 tonnes each.
1FCPO-TOT
    "It seems market expectation of higher output and weak
demand is weighing on prices," said David Ng at Phillip Futures
in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "Market is looking at production recovery in the month of
March."    
    Malaysia's palm oil production in February is seen declining
by 12 percent to 1.4 million tonnes, with stocks seen down 6.9
percent at 2.37 million tonnes.
    Palm oil prices have dipped to their lowest in a year and a
half after top edible oils importer India raised import taxes on
the vegetable oil to their highest in more than a decade.   
    In other related oils, the May soybean oil contract
on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.44 percent.   
    The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 1.2 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract
 was down 1.7 percent.
    Palm oil prices track the performances of other edible oils,
as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
        
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0647                    
 GMT                                                
                                                           
 Contract   Month   Last    Change  Low     High    Volume
                                                    
 MY PALM      MAR8       0       0       0       0        0
 OIL                                                
 MY PALM      APR8    2390     -22    2388    2409     1326
 OIL                                                
 MY PALM      MAY8    2382     -28    2379    2408    18970
 OIL                                                
 CHINA        MAY8    5074     -84    5052    5156   344274
 PALM                                               
 OLEIN                                              
 CHINA        MAY8    5670     -68    5664    5760   364504
 SOYOIL                                             
 CBOT SOY     MAY8   31.71    -3.5   31.65   31.89     5233
 OIL                                                
 INDIA        MAR8   639.9    -3.5   638.8     642      551
 PALM OIL                                           
 INDIA        MAR8   781.5    -7.5   781.5     785     5480
 SOYOIL                                             
 NYMEX        APR8   60.23    0.11   60.14   60.49    28885
 CRUDE                                              
 

* Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
* CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
* Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
* India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
* Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel   
    
For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including
refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type
OILS/MY01.
* To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to
China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2
and press enter, or double click between the brackets. 
* Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil
prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to
the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.
Vegetable oils                    -- OILS/ASIA1
Malaysian palm oil exports        -- SGSPALM1  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- 0#BO:     
CBOT soybean futures              -- 0#S:      
Indian solvent                    -- SOLVENT01 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      -- OILS/IN   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         -- DC/MENU  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- 0#DBY:  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- 0#DCP:  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- 0#COI:  
European edible oil prices/trades -- OILS/E       
    



($1 = 3.9100 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)
