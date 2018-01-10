VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds on weaker ringgit, stronger crude oil

* Palm in line for third session of gains in four * Market also up on stronger overnight CBOT soyoil - trader * Malaysia's end-Dec palm stocks rise 7 pct m/m - MPOB By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp drop in the previous session, on a weaker ringgit and gains in crude oil prices. Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically lends support to the vegetable oil by making it cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit weakened against the dollar on Wednesday morning, and was last down 0.02 percent at 4.0080 against the dollar. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,613 ringgit ($651.95) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a third session of gains in four. It had declined 1.1 percent on Tuesday, in its strongest fall in nearly three weeks. Trading volumes stood at 17,966 lots of 25 tonnes each at Wednesday noon. "Overnight (gains in) soyoil also pushed the market up," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.5 percent in the previous session, but was down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. In other related edible oils, the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent, while the Dalian January palm oil contract declined 0.3 percent. Gains in crude oil prices also supported palm as the vegetable oil is used as feedstock in the making of biodiesel, a fuel substitute. Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by OPEC as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that markets may be overheating. Palm oil stocks in Malaysia rose 7 percent on month to a more than two-year high of 2.7 million tonnes at end-December, showed data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board during the midday break on Wednesday. Production fell 5.6 percent on month to 1.8 million tonnes, while exports edged up 4.9 percent to 1.4 million tonnes. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0622 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2610 +13.00 2603 2616 301 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2613 +16.00 2604 2619 7688 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5328 -16.00 5316 5372 259422 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5796 +18.00 5766 5822 266594 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.64 +0.00 33.61 33.7 3030 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 561.30 +1.40 560.50 562 190 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 742.2 +1.90 741 742.2 870 5 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 63.44 +0.48 63.33 63.53 35935 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0080 ringgit) ($1 = 63.7100 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)