VEGOILS-Palm oil retreats on stronger ringgit

* Palm in line for fifth session of drop in six * Market awaits production figures - trader * Palm may retest support at 2,426 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, erasing most of the previous session's sharp gain and heading for a fifth session of drop in six, as a stronger ringgit weighed on the market. Gains in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, usually weigh on the tropical oil by making it more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit was up 0.2 percent against the dollar around Tuesday noon at 3.9250, after hitting its strongest in nearly two years earlier in the day. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,459 ringgit ($626.50) a tonne at the midday break, after shedding as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the session. Palm oil climbed 1.2 percent on Monday after industry analysts forecast bullish price outlooks at an industry conference in Karachi on Saturday. It has shed 3.7 percent in the past six sessions, and 1.8 percent so far this year. Trading volumes stood at 16,645 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Tuesday. "The market is also waiting to see production figures from the Malaysia Palm Oil Association," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Palm oil output is expected to see seasonal declines in the first quarter of the year before picking up and heading towards peak production in the third quarter. Declining output typically lends support to prices. "But this will also depend on the sharpness of the fall," the trader added. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade edged up 0.1 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.6 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract rose 0.2 percent. Palm oil may retest a support at 2,426 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause loss to the next support at 2,402 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2458 -7.00 2444 2462 407 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2461 -12.00 2453 2470 1882 MY PALM OIL APR8 2459 -16.00 2452 2470 8240 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5184 +8.00 5170 5216 185540 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5752 +32.00 5734 5782 233594 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.2 +0.04 32.17 32.24 3076 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 553.10 -0.70 550.20 554.6 115 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 736.8 +0.40 735 737.5 3270 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 63.95 +0.38 63.74 64.02 29485 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9250 ringgit) ($1 = 63.8075 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)