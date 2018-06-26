Vegoils: Palm oil sees sharpest decline in a week on slower exports

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures saw their sharpest fall in a week on Tuesday, and were in line to snap two earlier sessions of gains, due to slowing demand.

Indonesian worker Abdul Rahim Gani, 32, carries oil palm fruits at Felda Bukit Cerakah in district of Klang outside Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,276 ringgit ($566.45) per tonne at noon, its sharpest drop since June 19.

The contract had risen to a one-week high in the previous session, but is still trading in a two-year-low range.

Trading volume stood at 8,849 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.

“The market is reacting towards weaker exports and weaker overnight soyoil prices,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, adding that industry players were also looking out for production data.

Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-25 fell 14.1 percent from the corresponding period a month ago, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance reported on Tuesday, on weak demand from key markets such as Europe, China and Pakistan.

Palm also declined tracking overnight losses in U.S. soyoil. The Chicago July soybean oil contract eased 0.9 percent on Monday, and was last down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. grains were down on expectations of bumper harvests of corn and soybeans and on trade tensions between U.S. and China.

In other related oils, the September soybean oil on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the Dalian September palm oil contract was up 0.2 percent.

Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.