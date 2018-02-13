VEGOILS-Palm poised to snap gaining streak on market correction

* Palm hit one-month high late Monday * Market sees profit-taking ahead of long holiday - Trader * Slow demand also weighing on market - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday were in line to snap four days of gains, as the market declined on correction after a recent rally ahead of the Lunar New Year national holiday, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,531 ringgit ($643.69) a tonne at the midday break. The contract hit a one-month peak of 2,555 ringgit in the previous session after industry regulator - Malaysian Palm Oil Board - released bullish export data. Malaysian exports in January unexpectedly surged past output levels, rising 6 percent from the previous month to 1.5 million tonnes, the data showed. This reduced stockpiles by nearly 7 percent month-on-month to 2.5 million tonnes. Trading volumes stood at 12,910 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. Malaysian markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday, and will resume trading on Feb. 19. "The market is seeing a correction after yesterday's rally," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, adding traders were locking in profit ahead of the national holiday. Slow buying activity had pulled down the market despite export data showing a rise in demand, another trader said. "The export figures were a surprise as we've been seeing slow activity. Demand doesn't seem to be good," he said. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed up to 0.8 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.2 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0457 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2530 -20.00 2530 2550 107 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2535 -15.00 2534 2543 543 MY PALM OIL APR8 2531 -12.00 2526 2537 4341 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5168 +10.00 5162 5198 154744 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5648 +12.00 5622 5680 184986 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 31.93 +0.08 31.75 31.97 7469 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 738.1 +0.25 738 741.4 6810 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 59.61 +0.32 59.30 59.73 23707 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9320 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)