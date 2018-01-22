VEGOILS-Palm poised to snap losing streak on bullish price outlook

* Gains in related edible oils also supportive of market - Trader * Palm may seek support at 2,426 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Monday, on track to snap a four-session decline, rising on the back of bullish price outlook at an industry conference held in Karachi earlier this week. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 2,467 ringgit ($626.30) a tonne at the midday break, its sharpest intraday percentage gain in two weeks. Trading volumes stood at 12,530 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Market support is coming in after the conference was held, as industry analysts are expecting prices to go up before coming down again," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to the Pakistan Edible Oil Conference in Karachi on Saturday. Malaysian palm oil prices could rise to 2,700 ringgit a tonne in the first quarter of the year as production is expected to decline on a seasonal basis, said two leading industry analysts at the conference. Seasonal trend will stoke a rise in production levels and is expected to pull down prices after the first quarter. Another trader added gains in other related edible oils also gave some support to palm. The oilseed tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 0.2 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained up to 0.7 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract gained up to 0.2 percent. Palm oil may seek a support at 2,426 ringgit per tonne, and then either hover above this level or bounce towards a range of 2,462-2,491 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0504 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2458 +23.00 2447 2466 123 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2466 +22.00 2448 2471 1210 MY PALM OIL APR8 2467 +22.00 2445 2474 6492 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5186 +12.00 5148 5194 203134 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5736 +40.00 5674 5750 232912 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.34 +0.06 32.2 32.36 4482 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 554.30 +1.80 554.30 555.8 91 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 737.8 +3.55 735.8 738.6 4890 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 63.57 +0.20 63.37 63.63 649 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9390 ringgit) ($1 = 63.9450 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4055 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)