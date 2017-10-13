VEGOILS-Palm range-bound awaiting triggers, Dalian weighs

* Palm falls as much as 0.8 pct, reverses losses by midday * Palm neutral in 2,704-2,734 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound in early trade on Friday and were little changed at the midday break as weaker related edible oils on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange weighed, traders said. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.04 percent to 2,710 ringgit ($642.64) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 15,569 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. Palm was down as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session, weighed down by declines in soyoil and refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein on Dalian. However, palm recovered on soyoil strength on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), and as Dalian soyoil posted some gains, said a futures trader in Kuala Lumpur. "Palm is trading sideways... it earlier fell on Dalian but then it recovered. CBOT soyoil is also firm," he said. "The market, however, is expecting Indonesian production to go up, and Malaysia's as well," he added. Rising output could contribute to gains in stockpiles, putting further pressure on palm oil prices. Recent official data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed Malaysian September output at 1.78 million tonnes, a 1.7 percent on-month decline but end-stocks at 2 million tonnes, the highest since February 2016. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent. The January soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 0.8 percent before seeing gains. It was last up 0.4 percent. The January palm olein contract was down 0.1 percent. Palm's prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 2,704-2,734 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0542 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2709 +0.00 2690 2709 255 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2710 -1.00 2690 2716 6709 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5540 -8.00 5472 5562 427242 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6078 +20.00 6008 6090 306924 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.48 +0.00 33.22 33.49 6159 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 537.00 +2.00 534.10 538 114 INDIA SOYOIL OCT7 656.3 +0.80 655.55 656.3 40 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 50.93 +0.33 50.70 50.97 19217 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2170 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5764 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)