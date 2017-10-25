VEGOILS-Palm rebounds on strong soyoil, Oct exports growth

* Weather concerns also boost sentiment - trader * Oct. 1-20 production rises 10.5 pct By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, supported by gains in overseas soyoil prices and a rise in October exports. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,787 ringgit ($658.55) a tonne by midday. Traded volumes stood at 28,005 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The rise in soyoils is supporting palm prices," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 0.3 percent on Wednesday. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent on Wednesday. However, the January palm olein contract declined by 0.07 percent. Although the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) released higher production figures, the trader said the market was not stirred as it was already factored in. "The MPOA data release for Oct. 1-20 shows production is up by 10.5 percent, which is expected and therefore, not affecting the market. This sentiment is supported by steady exports," said the trader. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.6 percent to 1,177,939 tonnes from 1,085,116 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25. Another trader added that market sentiment may be partly lifted by weather concerns that would negatively affect palm production at the end of this year. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2763 +11.00 2752 2770 416 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2773 +9.00 2749 2773 886 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2787 +10.00 2761 2788 13738 CHINA PALM JAN8 5676 -4.00 5652 5716 267834 OLEIN CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6098 +24.00 6056 6100 189584 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.46 +0.12 34.35 34.53 8938 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 541.30 +0.10 541.30 542.5 27 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 673.4 -0.25 672.8 675 1520 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 52.41 -0.06 52.39 52.57 13763 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2320 ringgit) ($1 = 65.1300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Vyas Mohan)