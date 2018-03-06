VEGOILS-Palm recovers in cautious trade ahead of industry price forecasts

* Palm up after three straight sessions of declines * Govt production forecast for this year within expectations * Palm may retest support at 2,448 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous three sessions, on the back of a government production forecast that came within expectations. However, market sentiment was cautious ahead of price forecasts at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur. Leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry is due to speak at the conference this afternoon. "Trading continues to be cautious ahead of price outlook to be shared at the industry conference," said a futures trader based in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.65 percent at 2,479 ringgit ($635.64) a tonne at the midday break. It hit its lowest since Feb. 5 on Monday after top edible oils importer India said last week that it would raise import taxes on the vegetable oil to the highest level in more than a decade, and as the ringgit strengthened, making the tropical oil more expensive for foreign buyers. Trading volumes stood at 13,884 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Tuesday. "The market is still waiting for Mistry's input and the production figures are within expectations," said another Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Malaysia's minister for plantation industries and commodities, Mah Siew Keong, said at the industry conference that the country's crude palm oil output was seen at 20.5 million tonnes this year. Mah said the country would respond with "might and tact" if the European Union proceeds with a plan to limit the use of palm oil in biodiesel. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract was up 0.3 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was unchanged. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.7 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may retest a support at 2,448 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at 2,418 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0456 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2480 -11.00 2480 2493 59 MY PALM OIL APR8 2481 +7.00 2469 2485 351 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2479 +16.00 2462 2483 7225 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5278 +36.00 5242 5286 221736 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5848 +0.00 5834 5890 222806 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.28 +0.00 32.18 32.33 4461 INDIA PALM OIL MAR8 640.10 -2.00 639.20 643 385 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 781 -0.90 778.1 783.7 2300 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 62.67 +0.10 62.58 62.88 21380 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9000 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9825 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3399 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)