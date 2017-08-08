FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm reverses losses, gains tracking related edible oils
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 8, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 2 months ago

VEGOILS-Palm reverses losses, gains tracking related edible oils

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Market gains at midday break strongest in a week
    * Rising output and end-stocks expected, gains factored in-
Trader
    * Palm may slide more to 2,556 gt/T - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing losses from the
previous session, supported by strength in related edible oils. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6
percent to 2,590 ringgit ($604.86) at the midday break, its
strongest gain in a week so far.
    Palm hit a two-week low in the previous session, touching an
intraday low of 2,572 ringgit.
    Traded volumes stood at 14,582 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "Palm oil is tracking gains in U.S. and Dalian soyoil, and
there is some short-covering on a previously oversold market,"
said a trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to gains in soyoil on
the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodities
Exchange. 
    "Production is seen picking up and rising stocks are
expected in the next few months... But the supply and demand
scenario is already factored into the market."
    A Reuters poll of nine traders, planters and analysts
forecast that Malaysian output in July will rise 11 percent to
1.68 million tonnes, leading to 6.5 percent rise in inventory
levels to 1.63 million tonnes.
    Exports are seen up 4 percent to 1.43 million tonnes. 
    Official data from the industry regulator, the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board (MPOB), is scheduled for release on Thursday.
    Palm oil production shows seasonal gains in the second half
of the year, but uncertainty remains over the extent of palm's
gains as trees are still seeing the lingering effects of a crop
damaging El Nino.
    The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade rose 0.5 percent, while the January soybean oil on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent. 
    In related oils, the January palm olein contract
was down 0.3 percent.
    Palm oil may slide more to 2,556 ringgit per tonne, said
Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals
Wang Tao.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0510 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change      Low   High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2601  +20.00     2599   2604     350
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2582   +8.00     2580   2596    2005
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2590  +16.00     2585   2597    6474
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5340  -14.00     5276   5366  422086
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6212  +24.00     6140   6234  292136
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.09   +0.00    33.83  34.15    5190
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   486.60   +3.30   484.70    487     114
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7      642   +1.95    641.6  642.3    1580
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    49.22   -0.17    49.18  49.34   23022
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2820 ringgit)
($1 = 63.7700 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan) 

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.