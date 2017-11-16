VEGOILS-Palm rises after 5 sessions of falls on technical correction

* Overnight gains in CBOT soyoil also help market * Gains capped by ringgit's strength - trader * Palm may consolidate in 2,729-2761 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday after five consecutive sessions of declines on technical correction and support from overnight gains in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,747 ringgit ($657.65) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 19,864 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "I believe the market was oversold, and is now riding on the recovery in overnight CBOT soyoil," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "The ringgit's strength continues to cap palm's upside but we're not sure if the ringgit can strengthen further." Palm declined to its weakest since Oct. 19 on Wednesday as the ringgit hit its strongest in about a year against the dollar. Gains in the ringgit, the currency of trade for palm, usually make the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The Malaysian currency was down 0.1 percent at 4.1775 around Thursday noon. Palm oil prices are also affected by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade surged over 2 percent in the previous session on reports of strong demand. It was down 0.4 percent on Thursday. U.S. soybean processors accelerated their crush pace in October to the fifth highest on record and second highest ever for the month, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange declined 0.1 percent, while the January palm olein contract was down 0.2 percent. The palm oil may consolidate in a range of 2,729-2,761 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0501 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2705 +8.00 2702 2721 388 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2726 +13.00 2717 2740 6718 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2747 +15.00 2737 2758 6982 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5496 -10.00 5438 5524 176264 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5994 -4.00 5950 6026 186726 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.62 -0.13 34.6 34.71 4321 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 557.10 +2.00 556.50 558.9 76 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 685 -2.85 685 686.45 140 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 55.35 +0.02 55.26 55.37 6439 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1770 ringgit) ($1 = 65.3700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6360 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)