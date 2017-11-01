FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil gain
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 1, 2017 / 6:23 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Expectations of higher production could hurt prices
    * Market awaits Bali industry conference on Nov 2-3

    By Tavleen Tarrant
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Wednesday on support from  overnight soy prices, but
traders said gains are not likely to sustain due to expectations
of strong production numbers for October.
    Production in the first 20 days of October rose 10.5 percent
from a month earlier, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil
Association (MPOA) showed, and a futures trader from Kuala
Lumpur said the monthly growth could be even higher.
    Expectations of better production figures are keeping buyers
at bay, said the trader, adding that: "Therefore, we're not
expecting this upside to continue."     
    The MPOA is expected to release October production figures
around Nov. 6-7, according to the trader.
    The market is waiting for industry forecasts from the
Indonesian Palm Oil Conference, scheduled to be held in Bali on
Nov. 2-3, for further cues, said another trader. 
    Top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and Dorab
Mistry are scheduled to speak at the conference and give their
price outlook. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3
percent at 2,823 ringgit ($667.06) a tonne at the midday break
on Wednesday. It posted its sharpest intraday decline in three
weeks in the previous session.
    Traded volumes stood at 20,809 lots of 25 tonnes each at the
break on Wednesday.
    "The market is up as soybean oil closed slightly better last
night," said the first trader, referring to soyoil on the U.S.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). 
    The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT was
little changed after having gained 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil
contract on the Dalian was 0.13 percent lower, while the
January palm olein contract was down 0.31 percent. 
    Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related
oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market.
    Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil for October rose
2.3 percent to 1,416,664 tonnes from 1,384,665 tonnes shipped
during September, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillance said on Tuesday. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said on
Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil rose 2.5 percent in
October to 1,406,706 tonnes.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0529 GMT
    
 Contract    Month    Last    Change     Low      High    Volume
 MY PALM   NOV7       2810    +19.00    2810      2810         4
 OIL                                                    
 MY PALM   DEC7       2807    +13.00    2805      2815      1070
 OIL                                                    
 MY PALM   JAN8       2823     +8.00    2819      2837     11908
 OIL                                                    
 CHINA     JAN8       5708    -18.00    5690      5738    189646
 PALM                                                   
 OLEIN                                                  
 CHINA     JAN8       6118     -8.00    6094      6142    173628
 SOYOIL                                                 
 CBOT SOY  DEC7      34.73     -0.02   34.64     34.87      9628
 OIL                                                    
 INDIA     NOV7     541.30     -0.80  541.30     543.3        86
 PALM OIL                                               
 INDIA     NOV7      676.7     +0.25   676.2    679.15      1590
 SOYOIL                                                 
 NYMEX     DEC7      54.64     +0.26   54.55     54.69     15863
 CRUDE                                                  
 

 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2320 ringgit)
($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6213 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.