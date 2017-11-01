VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil gain

* Expectations of higher production could hurt prices * Market awaits Bali industry conference on Nov 2-3 By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday on support from overnight soy prices, but traders said gains are not likely to sustain due to expectations of strong production numbers for October. Production in the first 20 days of October rose 10.5 percent from a month earlier, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) showed, and a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur said the monthly growth could be even higher. Expectations of better production figures are keeping buyers at bay, said the trader, adding that: "Therefore, we're not expecting this upside to continue." The MPOA is expected to release October production figures around Nov. 6-7, according to the trader. The market is waiting for industry forecasts from the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference, scheduled to be held in Bali on Nov. 2-3, for further cues, said another trader. Top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and Dorab Mistry are scheduled to speak at the conference and give their price outlook. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,823 ringgit ($667.06) a tonne at the midday break on Wednesday. It posted its sharpest intraday decline in three weeks in the previous session. Traded volumes stood at 20,809 lots of 25 tonnes each at the break on Wednesday. "The market is up as soybean oil closed slightly better last night," said the first trader, referring to soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT was little changed after having gained 0.2 percent on Tuesday. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian was 0.13 percent lower, while the January palm olein contract was down 0.31 percent. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil for October rose 2.3 percent to 1,416,664 tonnes from 1,384,665 tonnes shipped during September, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday. Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said on Tuesday that exports of Malaysian palm oil rose 2.5 percent in October to 1,406,706 tonnes. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0529 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM NOV7 2810 +19.00 2810 2810 4 OIL MY PALM DEC7 2807 +13.00 2805 2815 1070 OIL MY PALM JAN8 2823 +8.00 2819 2837 11908 OIL CHINA JAN8 5708 -18.00 5690 5738 189646 PALM OLEIN CHINA JAN8 6118 -8.00 6094 6142 173628 SOYOIL CBOT SOY DEC7 34.73 -0.02 34.64 34.87 9628 OIL INDIA NOV7 541.30 -0.80 541.30 543.3 86 PALM OIL INDIA NOV7 676.7 +0.25 676.2 679.15 1590 SOYOIL NYMEX DEC7 54.64 +0.26 54.55 54.69 15863 CRUDE Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2320 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6213 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)