VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil strength, output concerns
October 26, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil strength, output concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm up on La Nina weather pattern forecast - trader
    * Palm exports for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.3 percent - SGS
    * Palm oil may gain more to the Sept. 14 high of 2,860 rgt/tonne - Technicals

    By Tavleen Tarrant
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second
session on Thursday, supported by strength in soyoil markets and favourable export numbers.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,814 ringgit ($664.93) a tonne.
    Traded volumes stood at 17,194 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.
    Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in the global
vegetable oils market.
    Palm oil rates are buoyed by the rally in soyoil prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures
trader.
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 0.4
percent on Thursday. 
    The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained up to 0.4
percent. However, the January palm olein contract declined as much as 0.04 percent.
    Another trader said, "It looks like the market is trading sideways. It is waiting for the
next catalyst that can drive markets higher." 
    These probable catalysts refer to production figures for the month and final export data
from cargo surveyors. 
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday exports of Malaysian palm oil
products for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.6 percent to 1,177,939 tonnes from 1,085,116 tonnes shipped during
Sept. 1-25.
    Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.3 percent to 1,197,237 tonnes from 1,105,555 tonnes shipped
during Sept. 1-25.
    Concerns that the La Nina weather pattern could hurt production are also helping prices, the
trader added.
    "It looks like market watchers are expecting palm production to be lower this month as
weather concerns are in play now," he added.
    Meanwhile, the palm oil January contract may break a resistance at 2,812 ringgit per tonne,
and gain more to the Sept. 14 high of 2,860, says Reuters market analyst for commodities and
energy technicals, Wang Tao.

  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0503 GMT
 Contract       Month    Last   Change      Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL    NOV7     2790   +11.00     2779    2790      47
 MY PALM OIL    DEC7     2799    +8.00     2779    2801     447
 MY PALM OIL    JAN8     2814    +9.00     2792    2816    9023
 CHINA PALM     JAN8     5690    -2.00     5672    5724  197466
 OLEIN                                                   
 CHINA SOYOIL   JAN8     6122   +22.00     6098    6138  183056
 CBOT SOY OIL   DEC7     34.4    +1.60    34.29   34.44    3111
 INDIA PALM     OCT7   543.60    +1.60   542.00   543.8      33
 OIL                                                     
 INDIA SOYOIL   NOV7   674.15    +0.80    673.3  677.05     440
 NYMEX CRUDE    DEC7    52.14    -0.04    52.08   52.21   10712
 
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese
 yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2325 ringgit)
($1 = 64.7800 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
