VEGOILS-Palm rises on overnight soyoil strength, output concerns

* Palm up on La Nina weather pattern forecast - trader * Palm exports for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.3 percent - SGS * Palm oil may gain more to the Sept. 14 high of 2,860 rgt/tonne - Technicals By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Thursday, supported by strength in soyoil markets and favourable export numbers. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,814 ringgit ($664.93) a tonne. Traded volumes stood at 17,194 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil rates are buoyed by the rally in soyoil prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose by 0.4 percent on Thursday. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained up to 0.4 percent. However, the January palm olein contract declined as much as 0.04 percent. Another trader said, "It looks like the market is trading sideways. It is waiting for the next catalyst that can drive markets higher." These probable catalysts refer to production figures for the month and final export data from cargo surveyors. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.6 percent to 1,177,939 tonnes from 1,085,116 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25. Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 rose 8.3 percent to 1,197,237 tonnes from 1,105,555 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25. Concerns that the La Nina weather pattern could hurt production are also helping prices, the trader added. "It looks like market watchers are expecting palm production to be lower this month as weather concerns are in play now," he added. Meanwhile, the palm oil January contract may break a resistance at 2,812 ringgit per tonne, and gain more to the Sept. 14 high of 2,860, says Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals, Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0503 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2790 +11.00 2779 2790 47 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2799 +8.00 2779 2801 447 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2814 +9.00 2792 2816 9023 CHINA PALM JAN8 5690 -2.00 5672 5724 197466 OLEIN CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6122 +22.00 6098 6138 183056 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.4 +1.60 34.29 34.44 3111 INDIA PALM OCT7 543.60 +1.60 542.00 543.8 33 OIL INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 674.15 +0.80 673.3 677.05 440 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 52.14 -0.04 52.08 52.21 10712 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2325 ringgit) ($1 = 64.7800 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)