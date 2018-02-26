FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 5:44 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises to 2-week top on stronger demand, rival oil gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm climbs to high of 2,548 rgt/T
    * Malaysian shipments rise 5 pct during Feb. 1-25 - ITS
    * Ringgit gains may slow palm's upside - Trader

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a two-week high in early trade on Monday, in line for a
second straight session of gains, as rising demand for palm and
gains in rival oilseeds supported the market.  
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at
2,544 ringgit ($650.89) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier
rose to 2,548 ringgit, its highest since Feb. 12.
    Trading volumes stood at 18,546 lots of 25 tonnes each.
    "The market rose on higher export figures," said a futures
trader in Singapore. "We're hearing that there is demand from
India this month and next month."
    Another trader in Kuala Lumpur added that palm oil was up
tracking gains in competing oils, such as soyoil on China's
Dalian Commodity Exchange and the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade. 
    "Appreciation in the local currency may, however, slow down
upside momentum," he added, referring to a stronger ringgit
 on Monday morning. 
    Gains in the ringgit, palm oil's currency of trade,
typically makes the tropical oil more expensive for foreign
buyers, limiting demand. 
    The ringgit rose 0.2 percent against the dollar on Monday
afternoon at 3.9090.
    Malaysian palm oil shipments have also been rising in
February compared to the previous month. Exports were up 5
percent in the Feb. 1-25 period versus the corresponding period
in January, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services on Monday. 
    In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's March
soybean oil contract rose 0.5 percent, while the May
soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose
1.4 percent. 
    The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 1.3 percent.
    Palm oil prices are impacted by rival edible oils as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0510 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       MAR8     2561  +25.00    2555    2562     564
 MY PALM OIL       APR8     2555  +23.00    2547    2556    3426
 MY PALM OIL       MAY8     2544  +21.00    2538    2548    7694
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5280  +70.00    5226    5288  220782
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5790  +78.00    5716    5798  230732
 CBOT SOY OIL      MAY8    32.74   +0.17   32.56   32.75    4013
 INDIA PALM OIL    FEB8   583.40   -0.30  582.50   584.7     145
 INDIA SOYOIL      MAR8    752.1   -1.65   750.7     756    2920
 NYMEX CRUDE       APR8    63.79   +0.24   63.43   63.90   40241
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.9085 ringgit)
($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)   

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)
