VEGOILS-Palm rises to 2-week top on stronger demand, rival oil gains

* Palm climbs to high of 2,548 rgt/T * Malaysian shipments rise 5 pct during Feb. 1-25 - ITS * Ringgit gains may slow palm's upside - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a two-week high in early trade on Monday, in line for a second straight session of gains, as rising demand for palm and gains in rival oilseeds supported the market. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent at 2,544 ringgit ($650.89) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier rose to 2,548 ringgit, its highest since Feb. 12. Trading volumes stood at 18,546 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market rose on higher export figures," said a futures trader in Singapore. "We're hearing that there is demand from India this month and next month." Another trader in Kuala Lumpur added that palm oil was up tracking gains in competing oils, such as soyoil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade. "Appreciation in the local currency may, however, slow down upside momentum," he added, referring to a stronger ringgit on Monday morning. Gains in the ringgit, palm oil's currency of trade, typically makes the tropical oil more expensive for foreign buyers, limiting demand. The ringgit rose 0.2 percent against the dollar on Monday afternoon at 3.9090. Malaysian palm oil shipments have also been rising in February compared to the previous month. Exports were up 5 percent in the Feb. 1-25 period versus the corresponding period in January, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Monday. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract rose 0.5 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.4 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 1.3 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0510 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2561 +25.00 2555 2562 564 MY PALM OIL APR8 2555 +23.00 2547 2556 3426 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2544 +21.00 2538 2548 7694 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5280 +70.00 5226 5288 220782 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5790 +78.00 5716 5798 230732 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.74 +0.17 32.56 32.75 4013 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 583.40 -0.30 582.50 584.7 145 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 752.1 -1.65 750.7 756 2920 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 63.79 +0.24 63.43 63.90 40241 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9085 ringgit) ($1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)