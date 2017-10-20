FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm rises tracking overnight gains in overseas markets
#Asia
October 20, 2017 / 5:52 AM / in 5 days

VEGOILS-Palm rises tracking overnight gains in overseas markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palm up after two straight sessions of decline
    * Cargo surveyor data showing strong exports helps
    * Palm may gain more to 2,742 rgt/tonne - Technicals

    By Tavleen Tarrant
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose about half
a percent on Friday after two straight sessions of decline, tracking overnight
gains in overseas markets and on cargo surveyor data showing strong exports.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,734 ringgit ($647.25) a
tonne at the midday break, after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session. 
    The contract has shed about 0.5 percent so far this week after two straight
weeks of gains. 
    Traded volumes stood at 14,320 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on
Friday.   
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) dropped 0.2 percent after climbing 1.3 percent on Thursday.
    Palm prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a
share in the global vegetable oils market.
    "Palm also rose because of stronger exports," said a Kuala Lumpur-based
futures trader.
    Exports of palm oil products during Oct. 1 - 20 rose 11.6 percent to 951,339
tonnes from 852,206 tonnes shipped a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said on Friday.
    Palm may gain more to 2,742 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao said, basing his analysis on the
uptrend from the Oct. 3 low of 2,656 ringgit to the Oct. 17 high of 2,769
ringgit.
    In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange gained 0.07 percent, while the January palm olein
contract rose 0.4 percent.    
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0456 GMT
    
 Contract        Month    Last   Change      Low     High     Volume
 MY PALM OIL     NOV7     2722    +8.00     2716     2724         20
 MY PALM OIL     DEC7     2723   +10.00     2715     2730       2043
 MY PALM OIL     JAN8     2734   +11.00     2723     2740       8154
 CHINA PALM      JAN8     5570   +22.00     5488     5570     251696
 OLEIN                                                     
 CHINA SOYOIL    JAN8     6040    +4.00     5972     6040     243224
 CBOT SOY OIL    DEC7    33.78    -0.05    33.72    33.88       3181
 INDIA PALM OIL  OCT7     0.00    +0.00     0.00        0          0
 INDIA SOYOIL    NOV7   671.85    +1.10    669.5    672.5       5690
 NYMEX CRUDE     NOV7    51.46    +0.17    51.33    51.50        624
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2240 ringgit)
($1 = 64.9900 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6200 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
