VEGOILS-Palm rises tracking overnight gains in overseas markets

* Palm up after two straight sessions of decline * Cargo surveyor data showing strong exports helps * Palm may gain more to 2,742 rgt/tonne - Technicals By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose about half a percent on Friday after two straight sessions of decline, tracking overnight gains in overseas markets and on cargo surveyor data showing strong exports. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,734 ringgit ($647.25) a tonne at the midday break, after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session. The contract has shed about 0.5 percent so far this week after two straight weeks of gains. Traded volumes stood at 14,320 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Friday. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped 0.2 percent after climbing 1.3 percent on Thursday. Palm prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. "Palm also rose because of stronger exports," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. Exports of palm oil products during Oct. 1 - 20 rose 11.6 percent to 951,339 tonnes from 852,206 tonnes shipped a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Palm may gain more to 2,742 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao said, basing his analysis on the uptrend from the Oct. 3 low of 2,656 ringgit to the Oct. 17 high of 2,769 ringgit. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.07 percent, while the January palm olein contract rose 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0456 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2722 +8.00 2716 2724 20 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2723 +10.00 2715 2730 2043 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2734 +11.00 2723 2740 8154 CHINA PALM JAN8 5570 +22.00 5488 5570 251696 OLEIN CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6040 +4.00 5972 6040 243224 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.78 -0.05 33.72 33.88 3181 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 671.85 +1.10 669.5 672.5 5690 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 51.46 +0.17 51.33 51.50 624 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2240 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9900 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6200 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)