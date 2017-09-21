VEGOILS-Palm rises tracking overnight gains in soyoil

* Traders expect palm's gains to be curbed on profit-taking * Market sees some buying pressure as output seen recovering - Trader * Palm oil may end correction above 2,741 rgt/T - Technicals By Tavleen Tarrant and Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were on track for their second straight session of gains on Thursday, buoyed by overnight rise in soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). However, traders expect palm's gains to be curbed due to profit-taking ahead of a long weekend. The Malaysian stock market will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 2,773 ringgit ($660.55) a tonne at the midday break. The market climbed, snapping four consecutive sessions of declines, tracking weakness in related edible oils and bearish price outlook at an industry conference last week. "Palm oil futures may extend Wednesday's gains borrowing strength from the overnight rise in rival oilseed," remarked a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the CBOT. He added profit-taking ahead of a public holiday may cap gains. Another futures trader said the market is calm ahead of the long weekend. "(Market) sentiment is kept under pressure due to a lack of buying confidence as production is showing some improvement," she said, adding that a weaker ringgit also supported palm. The ringgit, palm's traded currency, fell to its weakest in a week on Thursday. It was last down 0.3 percent at 4.1995 against the dollar. A weaker ringgit typically makes palm oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. Palm oil prices are also affected by movements in related edible oils including soy, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade shed previous session's gains to trade 0.7 percent lower on Thursday. In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while the January palm olein contract declined 0.7 percent. Palm oil may have more or less completed its correction from the Sept. 14 high of 2,876 ringgit per tonne, and is poised to resume its uptrend, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0604 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT7 2779 -7.00 2750 2792 275 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2769 +0.00 2768 2781 4130 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2773 +3.00 2769 2783 8474 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5682 -40.00 5668 5750 496248 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6294 -30.00 6278 6350 302330 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.73 -0.18 34.66 34.99 3120 INDIA PALM OIL SEP7 540.50 +0.60 538.20 542.8 274 INDIA SOYOIL OCT7 675.35 +2.05 674.05 677 9090 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 50.64 -0.05 50.61 50.79 18105 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1915 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5660 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant, Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)