VEGOILS-Palm sees first gain in four sessions on stronger overnight soyoil

* Palm in line to snap losing streak * Gains in crude oil prices also supports palm - Trader * Ringgit seen capping palm's gains - Trader * Palm neutral in 2,779-2,808 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Tuesday, on track to snap three earlier losing sessions, as palm gained on overnight strength in Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) soyoil. Palm was also supported by Monday's surge in crude oil prices, but gains could be capped by a stronger Malaysian ringgit, said traders. A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, makes the edible oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit was last up 0.1 percent against the U.S. dollar at 4.2250. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,791 ringgit ($660.59) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 14,250 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Overnight gains in rival oilseed soy and stronger crude oil may renew some buying interest," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to CBOT soyoil and gains in crude oil prices. Oil prices rose as much as 3.5 percent on Monday, hitting their highest since mid-2015, on the back of a corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia and as the U.S. rig count fell. Another trader added that while palm was up on soyoil's overnight strength, a stronger ringgit was seen "checking palm's upside." Palm oil is affected by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.9 percent on Monday, but was trading flat around 0455 GMT on Tuesday. Crude oil also affects palm prices as the vegetable oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel as a fuel substitute. Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 2,779-2,808 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.7 percent, while the January palm olein contract on Dalian rose 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0455 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2756 -16.00 2755 2794 309 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2774 +6.00 2774 2792 314 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2791 +8.00 2789 2808 7178 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5656 +30.00 5614 5680 190176 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6130 +40.00 6090 6156 161298 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.73 +0.00 34.66 34.87 5591 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 552.70 +2.10 552.30 554 99 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 692.9 +2.00 692.2 694.8 810 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 57.35 +0.00 57.16 57.44 22424 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2250 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6210 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)