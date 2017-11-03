FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm slides on soft demand, soyoil weakness
November 3, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm slides on soft demand, soyoil weakness

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Soft local demand, concerns over rising production weigh on palm - trader
    * Lower soyoil prices also dent appetite for palm - trader
    * Market moving sideways ahead of price outlook at industry conference

    By Liz Lee
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, as local
demand softened on expected higher output and as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of
forecasts at an industry conference later in the day. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 0.11 percent to 2,818 ringgit ($666.04) a tonne.
    Traded volumes were thin, with 9,729 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break.
    The futures contract is reacting to poor domestic demand and rising production expectations,
a trader based in Kuala Lumpur said.
    "Local demand is not good, and plantations are reporting a spike in production in the last
10 days. But market has been trading sideways mostly, waiting for the three speakers this
afternoon," the trader said.
    Market players are looking for cues from top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and
Dorab Mistry, who will share their industry and price outlooks at the Indonesian Palm Oil
Conference in Bali in the afternoon.
    "Soyoil (price drop) has partly dented today's sentiment on palm, but there are also worries
about production that is casting a negative light on palm," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based
futures trader.
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.11 percent on
Friday.
    In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange also fell 0.26 percent, while the January palm olein contract was down
0.77 percent.
    Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in
the global vegetable oils market.
    Palm may retest a support at 2,808 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below
this level and falling more towards the next support at 2,779 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao said.
  
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0452 GMT
 Contract                     Month      Last    Change         Low       High       Volume
 MY PALM OIL               NOV7          2795     -3.00        2793       2800           74
 MY PALM OIL               DEC7          2797     -6.00        2795       2803          156
 MY PALM OIL               JAN8          2818     -3.00        2806       2821         3737
 CHINA PALM OLEIN          JAN8          5644    -44.00        5638       5686       194546
 CHINA SOYOIL              JAN8          6108    -16.00        6102       6124       153912
 CBOT SOY OIL              DEC7         34.82     -0.04       34.77      34.86         2860
 INDIA PALM OIL            NOV7        553.70     -3.30      553.20      556.4          108
 INDIA SOYOIL              NOV7         698.5     -3.35       698.2        701         1310
 NYMEX CRUDE               DEC7         54.81     +0.27       54.69      55.03        24538
 
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2310 ringgit)
($1 = 64.5600 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6180 Chinese yuan)


 (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

