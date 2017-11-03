VEGOILS-Palm slides on soft demand, soyoil weakness

* Soft local demand, concerns over rising production weigh on palm - trader * Lower soyoil prices also dent appetite for palm - trader * Market moving sideways ahead of price outlook at industry conference By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday, as local demand softened on expected higher output and as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of forecasts at an industry conference later in the day. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.11 percent to 2,818 ringgit ($666.04) a tonne. Traded volumes were thin, with 9,729 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. The futures contract is reacting to poor domestic demand and rising production expectations, a trader based in Kuala Lumpur said. "Local demand is not good, and plantations are reporting a spike in production in the last 10 days. But market has been trading sideways mostly, waiting for the three speakers this afternoon," the trader said. Market players are looking for cues from top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and Dorab Mistry, who will share their industry and price outlooks at the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference in Bali in the afternoon. "Soyoil (price drop) has partly dented today's sentiment on palm, but there are also worries about production that is casting a negative light on palm," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.11 percent on Friday. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also fell 0.26 percent, while the January palm olein contract was down 0.77 percent. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm may retest a support at 2,808 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more towards the next support at 2,779 ringgit, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao said. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0452 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2795 -3.00 2793 2800 74 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2797 -6.00 2795 2803 156 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2818 -3.00 2806 2821 3737 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5644 -44.00 5638 5686 194546 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6108 -16.00 6102 6124 153912 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.82 -0.04 34.77 34.86 2860 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 553.70 -3.30 553.20 556.4 108 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 698.5 -3.35 698.2 701 1310 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 54.81 +0.27 54.69 55.03 24538 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2310 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5600 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)