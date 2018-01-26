VEGOILS-Palm slides on stronger ringgit, soyoil gains curb losses

* Palm in line for second day of declines * Market however up 1.8 percent on-week so far * Palm may drop to 2,462 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday, on track for a second straight session of declines, as a stronger ringgit dented sentiment, but overnight gains in soyoils capped further losses. A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, usually makes the tropical oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The ringgit surged to its highest in nearly two years on Friday, and was last up 0.3 percent at 3.8730 per dollar. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent to 2,489 ringgit ($642.65) a tonne at the midday break. However, palm futures gained 1.8 percent this week, as it hovered around a one-week top during an upward trend for three consecutive sessions. Trading volumes stood at 11,033 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is still under pressure on an extremely firm ringgit today, but its downside is expected to be limited borrowing strength from U.S. soyoils," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Palm declined over 1 percent in its previous trading session on the back of ringgit's gains. The ringgit strengthened against the dollar following a move by Malaysia's central bank to raise key interest rates for the first time in 3-1/2 years on Thursday. Palm oil prices are also impacted by performances in other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained as much as 0.8 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed up to 0.7 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian May palm oil contract edged up to 0.2 percent. Palm oil may drop to 2,462 ringgit, as it has failed to break a resistance at 2,519 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0456 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2488 -2.00 2488 2502 51 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2487 -6.00 2487 2504 494 MY PALM OIL APR8 2489 -4.00 2488 2506 6449 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5240 +8.00 5202 5258 267254 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5810 +34.00 5764 5816 262210 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.68 +0.18 32.5 32.76 5875 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 562.20 -0.30 560.70 566.9 544 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 746.3 +1.80 745.4 749.8 37080 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 65.32 -0.19 64.91 65.53 32098 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8730 ringgit) ($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)