VEGOILS-Palm slightly down at noon; seen rising on official data

* Palm hits two-week top of 2,520 rgt/T * Bullish cargo surveyor data may cushion declines - Trader * Palm oil neutral in 2,481-2,520 rgt/T range - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were slightly down at the midday break on Monday, slipping from a two-week top hit earlier in the session, minutes before official data for January was released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,511 ringgit ($638.61) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier rose to 2,520 ringgit, its highest since Jan. 29. Trading volumes stood at 12,348 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Prices were trading cautious ahead of data from MPOB... Bullish cargo surveyor data cushioned declines," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to data on Malaysia's January stockpiles, output and exports which was released during the midday break. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed Malaysian palm oil shipments rose 14.7 percent during Feb. 1-10 versus the corresponding period last month. The market is expected to rise after the midday break following bullish data from the regulator, said the trader. Malaysian end-stocks edged down at end-January from its highest in over two years, falling 6.8 percent to 2.5 million tonnes as exports during the month unexpectedly surged past output levels, data from the MPOB showed. MYPOMS-TPO Exports rose 6 percent on-month to 1.5 million tonnes, while production fell 13.5 percent to 1.6 million tonnes. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade surged 1 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.3 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was up 1.2 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil remains neutral in a narrow range of 2,481-2,520 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0600 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2518 -1.00 2515 2523 835 MY PALM OIL APR8 2511 -3.00 2511 2520 5602 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5190 +54.00 5092 5198 254468 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5652 +14.00 5600 5660 192102 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.29 +0.33 32.04 32.3 9034 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 578.80 +5.10 575.00 579.8 980 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 740.25 +2.40 739.3 741.4 2350 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 59.80 +0.60 59.10 59.99 41664 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9320 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3040 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)