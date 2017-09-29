VEGOILS-Palm slips on weaker overnight soyoil prices

* Sept exports will rise but at slower pace - traders * Palm down 1.5 pct on week, heads for 2nd weekly drop * ITS to release September shipment data on Saturday By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell slightly in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in overnight soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). Traders also booked profit ahead of the weekend and the release of September cargo surveyor data, amid expectation that exports growth would slow down. Intertek Testing Services (ITS) is scheduled to release palm oil shipment data for the whole September after 0300 GMT on Saturday. Malaysian palm oil shipments during Sept. 1-25 rose 16.1 percent from a month earlier, ITS data showed. Traders said exports in September would rise but at a slower pace. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,696 ringgit ($637.96) a tonne at the midday break. It has declined 1.5 percent so far this week, heading for a second straight weekly drop. Traded volumes stood at 18,772 lots of 25 tonnes each at Friday noon. "Palm saw declines on weakness in overnight oilseed (prices)," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil prices are affected by the performance of related edible oils such as soy, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell to a near three-month low on Thursday, losing 1.2 percent at Thursday's close of trade. It was last up 0.1 percent on Friday. In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.4 percent, while the January palm olein contract dropped 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0501 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT7 2707 -19.00 2707 2731 135 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2693 -11.00 2685 2701 353 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2696 -9.00 2686 2704 7054 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5516 -4.00 5476 5542 262598 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6062 -22.00 6058 6112 212736 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 32.85 +0.02 32.77 32.88 2282 INDIA PALM OIL SEP7 548.40 +0.50 548.00 548.4 27 INDIA SOYOIL OCT7 667.5 +0.35 666.5 667.8 2740 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 51.49 -0.07 51.49 51.65 12182 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2260 ringgit) ($1 = 65.4300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)