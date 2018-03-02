VEGOILS-Palm slumps 2.5 pct after India raises import tax

* Palm hits one-week low of 2,485 ringgit/tonne * Market also down on stronger ringgit - trader * Palm may test support at 2,537 rgt/T - technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slumped up to 2.5 percent on Friday, the sharpest intraday drop in almost three-and-a-half months, after top consumer India raised import tax to the highest level in more than a decade. India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, raised its import tax on crude palm oil to 44 percent from 30 percent and lifted the tax on refined palm oil to 54 percent from 40 percent, in a bid to support local farmers. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 2.4 percent at 2,489 ringgit ($635.84) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it fell by 2.5 percent to a one-week low of 2,485 ringgit. It has shed 1.3 percent so far this week. "I think exports will be hit, the market won't be able to go up," said a futures trader in Singapore, referring to India's tax hike. The tax hike by India and the ringgit's appreciation could drag on palm prices, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. A stronger ringgit typically makes the tropical oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The Malaysian currency had strengthened by 0.4 percent against the dollar to 3.9130 by Friday noon. Trading volumes stood at 37,093 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. Malaysian palm oil exports rose 6 percent on month to 1.5 million tonnes in January, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. MYPOME-PO But exports in February fell 11 percent to 1.16 million tonnes in February, showed data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract rose 0.8 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.1 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract fell 0.6 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may test a support at 2,537 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at 2,512 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0526 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2510 -54.00 2510 2540 27 MY PALM OIL APR8 2494 -64.00 2492 2545 2084 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2489 -60.00 2485 2530 19521 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5292 -30.00 5250 5332 498642 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5852 +64.00 5752 5892 572032 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.65 +0.44 32.28 32.89 18550 INDIA PALM OIL MAR8 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 755.8 -0.05 753.5 756.6 11050 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 60.96 -0.03 60.91 61.41 28680 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9145 ringgit) ($1 = 65.2200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3512 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)