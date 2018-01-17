VEGOILS-Palm slumps to 3-week low on firm ringgit, weak demand

* Palm down 1.5 pct at noon, heads for 2nd session of decline * Market also cautious over EU vote, weak related oils - trader * Palm may stabilise around 2,491 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday as a firmer ringgit and weak demand weighed on the market. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.5 percent at 2,480 ringgit ($628.17) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a second straight session of decline. Earlier in the session, it dropped as much as 1.6 percent to 2,479 ringgit, the weakest since Dec. 26. Trading volumes stood at 22,584 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is down on lack of demand, causing stocks to remain high," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. "The stronger ringgit has also impacted demand, putting us at uncompetitive levels again." Gains in the ringgit, palm oil's traded currency, typically make the vegetable oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit hit a fresh 18-month high on Wednesday morning at 3.9410 per dollar, and was last up 0.2 percent at 3.9480. Palm oil inventories in Malaysia rose to a more than two-year high of 2.7 million tonnes at end-December, up 7 percent on month, as demand remained weak. MYPOMS-TPO Shipments from Malaysia declined in the first half of January from a month earlier, showed cargo surveyor data. Intertek Testing services reported a 7.4 percent drop, while Societe Generale de Surveillance showed a 2.8 percent fall. Another trader said the market is also expected to be cautious ahead of a European Union vote to curb palm oil imports. Europe is Malaysia's second-largest export market, but the European Parliament backed a call last April for greater vetting of palm and other vegetable oils used in biofuels in an effort to prevent the EU's post-2020 renewable transport targets from leading to deforestation. A large portion of Europe's palm oil imports is used to make biofuels. The EU Parliament is set to vote on the proposal on Wednesday. Continued appreciation in the ringgit and listless competing vegetable oils may also weigh on the market and hamper any recovery, he said. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.3 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract declined 0.4 percent. Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may stabilise around a support at 2,491 ringgit per tonne, and then bounce towards a resistance at 2,555 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0514 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2475 -29.00 2474 2493 102 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2477 -38.00 2477 2511 1523 MY PALM OIL APR8 2480 -38.00 2479 2514 10637 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5214 -22.00 5210 5240 176574 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5720 -18.00 5712 5764 213120 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.67 -0.12 32.67 32.83 3461 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 554.80 -2.90 554.80 556 161 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 740 -2.10 740 740.1 80 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 63.61 -0.12 63.57 63.96 19882 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9480 ringgit) ($1 = 63.9150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4301 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)