VEGOILS-Palm snaps three sessions of gains on weaker related oils

* Erases gains made in the previous three sessions * Market also down on prospect of rising output - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Friday, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by rising output and weaker performances in related oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 2,643 ringgit ($615.51) at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 29,429 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm erased three straight days of gains following overnight weakness in soy after a bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. The USDA pegged higher than previously forecast soybean yields, implying larger-than-expected harvests and surprising analysts who expected a reduction on the back of planting delays and dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. The trader said the market could start reacting to expectations of a further rise in production. Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-July rose 16.8 percent to 1.78 million tonnes from the previous month, versus a Reuters poll which forecast a 6.5 percent rise in inventory levels, according to data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Thursday. The official data also showed July output rising 20.7 percent to 1.83 million tonnes, compared with an outlook for a 11 percent gain to 1.68 million tonnes. In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped as much as 0.3 percent, while the January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost up to 0.9 percent. The January palm olein contract dipped as much as by 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0543 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2631 -25.00 2626 2635 764 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2643 -20.00 2632 2647 10371 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5378 -22.00 5346 5504 724682 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6258 -22.00 6218 6426 723842 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.16 +0.00 34.04 34.41 8183 INDIA PALM OIL AUG7 491.60 -3.30 490.50 493.9 419 INDIA SOYOIL AUG7 639.2 -4.10 637 640.5 1730 NYMEX CRUDE SEP7 48.21 -0.38 48.10 48.69 57849 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2940 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2350 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6709 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)