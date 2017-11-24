VEGOILS-Palm tracks crude higher, weaker ringgit supports

* Palm down 3.4 pct on week * Market awaits export figures for further leads - Trader * Palm may test resistance at 2,649 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Friday, on track for a second session of gains in five, buoyed by stronger crude oil prices and a weaker ringgit. Losses in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, supported the edible oil by making it cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit weakened 0.3 percent to 4.1170 against the dollar around noon on Friday, falling from an over one-year high reached in the previous session. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.5 percent to 2,623 ringgit a tonne at the midday break, but was down 3.4 percent for the week so far. Traded volumes stood at 13,367 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm rose from strength on the energy front and as the ringgit weakened from its recent high," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to gains in U.S. crude oil prices that hit fresh two-year highs on Friday. U.S. crude futures rose as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada to the United States tightened North American markets. Another trader added that a slight recovery in soyoil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange in China also aided palm's gains. "The market is taking this opportunity to adjust to the massive sell-off. It is awaiting export figures for further leads," he said. Palm oil prices dropped about 3 percent on Monday after India announced it was raising its import duties on edible oils to its highest in a decade. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services is scheduled to release Nov. 1-25 data for Malaysia's palm oil shipments on Saturday after 0300 GMT. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent, while the January palm olein contract dipped 0.1 percent. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was not traded as the exchange was closed for a national holiday on Thursday. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may retest a resistance at 2,649 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0447 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2540 +10.00 2535 2547 210 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2594 +12.00 2586 2598 855 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2623 +14.00 2614 2627 5910 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5498 -8.00 5466 5512 145488 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5932 +12.00 5896 5948 153308 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.05 +0.00 0 0 0 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 587.40 +2.40 586.60 587.5 31 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 735.3 +3.40 732 735.45 600 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 58.43 +0.41 57.75 58.58 193932 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Vyas Mohan)