VEGOILS-Palm up from 4-mth low as weaker ringgit supports

* Palm in line for third gain in six sessions * Market up on correction after sharp falls, but gains won't sustain - trader * Palm oil still targets 2,519-2,555 rgt/t range - technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday, recovering from a four-month low hit in the previous session, as a weaker ringgit, which makes the tropical oil cheaper for foreign buyers and aids demand, lent support. The ringgit, the currency palm oil is traded in, was down 0.1 percent, not far one-year highs hit on Thursday. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 2,595 ringgit ($630.47) a tonne at the midday break, on track for a third session of gains in six. Traded volumes stood at 11,865 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. Palm prices hit a low of 2,565 ringgit on Monday afternoon, its weakest level since July 25. "The market is reacting to a weaker ringgit," said one futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Palm prices were correcting after the sharp decline on Monday, another trader said. "But, I don't think gains will sustain as demand is still quite slow," he said. Palm oil exports from Malaysia fell 8.4-8.6 percent during Nov. 1-25 versus the corresponding period last month, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.2 percent. Dalian's January palm olein contract dropped 0.2 percent. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil still targets a range of 2,519-2,555 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters' market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0454 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2482 -13.00 2470 2500 185 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2561 +8.00 2555 2569 883 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2595 +6.00 2580 2604 7219 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5426 -16.00 5404 5440 137476 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5888 -12.00 5866 5896 81856 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.84 +0.09 33.68 33.84 3730 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 588.70 +0.50 588.60 589 8 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 734.5 +0.45 732.35 735.4 340 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.74 -0.37 57.73 57.90 21248 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1160 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6045 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)