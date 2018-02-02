Weak exports lead Malaysian palm futures lower

By Kanupriya Kapoor JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped slightly on Friday after data showed that exports from the world's second-biggest producer of the edible oil fell 8.8 percent in January. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 2,472 ringgit ($635.97) per tonne at the midday break, touching the lowest price in nearly two weeks. Palm was down 0.5 percent on the week. Trading volumes stood at 11,118 lots of 25 tonnes each. "It looks like the market is reacting to weaker exports," said David Ng of Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia's palm oil exports in January fell 8.8 percent to 1,312,679 tonnes - the biggest monthly decline in almost a year - data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed on Thursday. In other related oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent. The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.2 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was little changed. Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy, and crude oil prices as ok 0450 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL 8-Feb 2437 -28 2437 2452 150 MY PALM OIL 8-Mar 2446 -25 2444 2462 1818 MY PALM OIL 8-Apr 2451 -25 2447 2467 8246 CHINA PALM OLEIN 8-May 5166 -24 5146 5200 281504 CHINA SOYOIL 8-May 5686 -20 5678 5722 215048 CBOT SOY OIL 8-Mar 32.33 -2 32.26 32.35 3685 INDIA PALM OIL 8-Jan 551.6 -2 551.6 552.3 37 INDIA SOYOIL 8-Jan 0 0 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE 8-Feb 63.23 -0.72 62.85 63.77 9069 * Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne * CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound * Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne * India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg * Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type OILS/MY01. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2 and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- OILS/ASIA1 Malaysian palm oil exports -- SGSPALM1 CBOT soyoil futures -- 0#BO: CBOT soybean futures -- 0#S: Indian solvent -- SOLVENT01 Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- OILS/IN Dalian Commodity Exchange -- DC/MENU Dalian soyoil futures -- 0#DBY: Dalian refined palm oil futures -- 0#DCP: Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- 0#COI: European edible oil prices/trades -- OILS/E ($1 = 3.8870 ringgit) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Richard Pullin)