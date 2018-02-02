FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

Weak exports lead Malaysian palm futures lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Kanupriya Kapoor
    JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped slightly on Friday after data showed that exports from
the world's second-biggest producer of the edible oil fell 8.8
percent in January.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.8 percent
at 2,472 ringgit ($635.97) per tonne at the midday break,
touching the lowest price in nearly two weeks.
    Palm was down 0.5 percent on the week.     
    Trading volumes stood at 11,118 lots of 25 tonnes each.
           
    "It looks like the market is reacting to weaker exports,"
said David Ng of Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.
    Malaysia's palm oil exports in January fell 8.8 percent to
1,312,679 tonnes - the biggest monthly decline in almost a year
- data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance 
showed on Thursday.
    In other related oils, the March soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent.   
    The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange         was down 0.2 percent, while the Dalian May palm
oil contract         was little changed.
    Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils,
as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm, soy, and crude oil prices as ok 0450 GMT        
    
 Contract          Month   Last    Change  Low     High    Volume
 MY PALM OIL        8-Feb    2437     -28    2437    2452     150
 MY PALM OIL        8-Mar    2446     -25    2444    2462    1818
 MY PALM OIL        8-Apr    2451     -25    2447    2467    8246
 CHINA PALM OLEIN   8-May    5166     -24    5146    5200  281504
 CHINA SOYOIL       8-May    5686     -20    5678    5722  215048
 CBOT SOY OIL       8-Mar   32.33      -2   32.26   32.35    3685
 INDIA PALM OIL     8-Jan   551.6      -2   551.6   552.3      37
 INDIA SOYOIL       8-Jan       0       0       0       0       0
 NYMEX CRUDE        8-Feb   63.23   -0.72   62.85   63.77    9069
       
* Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
* CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
* Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
* India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
* Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel    

    
For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including
refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type
OILS/MY01.
* To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to
China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2
and press enter, or double click between the brackets. 
* Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil
prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to
the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.
Vegetable oils                    -- OILS/ASIA1
Malaysian palm oil exports        -- SGSPALM1  
CBOT soyoil futures               -- 0#BO:     
CBOT soybean futures              -- 0#S:      
Indian solvent                    -- SOLVENT01 
Weekly Indian vegetable oils      -- OILS/IN   
Dalian Commodity Exchange         -- DC/MENU  
Dalian soyoil futures             -- 0#DBY:  
Dalian refined palm oil futures   -- 0#DCP:  
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil            -- 0#COI:  
European edible oil prices/trades -- OILS/E       
    


($1 = 3.8870 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Richard Pullin)
