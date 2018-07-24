FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asian Paints first-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd, India’s biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, helped by double-digit volume growth in its decorative paint business.

Net profit rose about 31 percent to 5.58 billion rupees ($81.02 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 4.27 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to post a profit of 5.16 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose over four percent to 43.99 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.8750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
