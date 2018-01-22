Asian Paints third-quarter profit rises 19 percent, misses estimate

(Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd posted a 19 percent increase in third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit rose to 5.55 billion rupees ($86.89 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 4.66 billion rupees a year earlier, Asia's fourth largest paint company said in a statement. bit.ly/2DvZIgj

Analysts on average expected profit at 5.62 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations was down marginally at 42.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.8750 Indian rupees)