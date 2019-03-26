Asiana Airlines reveals bigger loss after auditor's red flags, shares plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) - Asiana Airlines revised its accounts and said its annual loss widened after auditors raised doubts about the financial statements of South Korea’s second-biggest carrier, sending its shares tumbling almost 18 percent on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aircraft flies over the head office of Asiana Airlines in Seoul, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Asiana Airlines said it has got its auditor to sign off on its 2018 financial statements after reflecting provisions related to maintenance of leased aircraft and others, which increased costs.

The company revised down its 2018 operating profit to 28.2 billion won ($24.92 million) from 88.7 billion won, while its net loss increased to 196 billion won from 105 billion won.

Asiana’s auditor Samil PwC had previously said it could not complete its audit because it had not been provided with enough information to evaluate the airline’s provisional debt related to maintenance of leased aircraft, as well as the fair value of stakes in affiliates bought in 2018.

The move prompted two South Korean credit rating agencies to warn they may cut ratings for the airline to junk status.

“Such negative news about Asiana makes it more difficult for it to raise funds, and gives bad impression to shareholders so they do not want to hold their shares any longer,” said Um Kyung-a, an analyst from Shinyoung Securities.

Shares of Asiana fell to as low as 3,335 won on Tuesday, in what could be their sharpest one-day fall. Its biggest shareholder, Kumho Industrial, slumped as much as 25.5 percent.

Trading in Asiana and Kumho resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for two days by the Korea Exchange as auditors had issued qualified opinions on the financial statements of both companies.

Asiana, part of South Korea’s Kumho Asiana Group conglomerate, has sold assets to improve cash flow and reduce debt from aircraft purchases, as it battles rising fuel costs and competition with budget carriers.

“We vow to recover trust from investors and financial organisations by adopting strict accounting standards,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 1,131.5800 won)