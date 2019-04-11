Technology News
April 11, 2019 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

ASML says damage from corporate theft in U.S. was limited

1 Min Read

ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturing company ASML Holding NV on Thursday confirmed it had been the victim of corporate espionage but downplayed the impact on its business.

Following a report in Dutch paper Financieele Dagblad that Chinese employees had stolen intellectual property, ASML confirmed it had been a victim of theft.

However it said the material stolen was “not a blueprint” that would allow competitors to copy its core product, the lithography systems used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below