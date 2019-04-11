'Chinese spies' stole secrets from chip equipment maker ASML - Dutch newspaper FD

ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Januari 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Chinese employees stole corporate secrets from Dutch semi-conductor equipment maker ASML resulting in hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) in losses, leading Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad reported on Thursday. The newspaper said that based on its own investigation technology had been stolen by high-level Chinese employees in the research and development department and leaked to the Chinese government.

“ASML found no hard proof of involvement of the Chinese government,” the newspaper quoted the Veldhoven-based company as saying.