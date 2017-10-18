UPDATE 1-Chip equipment maker ASML beats expectations in Q3

(Adds quote, details on result)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales.

Net sales of 2.45 billion euros for the latest quarter also beat forecasts.

ASML said it expects fourth-quarter sales of 2.1 billion euros and a gross margin of “around 44 percent.”

“Our current view is that the positive business environment that we are seeing today will continue in 2018, supported by our strong backlog of 5.7 billion euros, which is driven by all product categories,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.

Analysts polled for Reuters had on average expected sales of 2.2 billion euros and net profit of 474 million euros in the third quarter. The bookings backlog had been seen at 5.63 billion euros.

The higher than expected revenue came from the sale of one additional Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) system, Wennink said.

The backlog for its new EUV machines, which cost around 100 million euros apiece, stood at 23. Their adoption by the industry is seen as pivotal for the future of ASML.

ASML is the biggest maker of lithography systems, which use focused rays of energy to map the circuitry of computer chips.

It supplies the world’s leading chip makers, including Intel in logic, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in memory and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips to order for companies such as Apple Inc . ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Stephen Coates)