ASOS raises 2018 sales guidance after strong year
October 17, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in 5 days

ASOS raises 2018 sales guidance after strong year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS increased its outlook for sales growth in its 2018 financial year to 25-30 percent after it met market expectations with a 27 percent rise in retail sales in the year to end-August.

The company, which targets fashion-conscious twentysomethings in Britain and abroad, reported full-year retail sales of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.38 billion), and pretax profit of 80 million pounds, up 145 percent.

$1 = 0.7548 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

