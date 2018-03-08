Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare is looking to expand its infant milk formula business into Saudi Arabia, its deputy Chief Executive said on Thursday, as the pharmaceutical company seeks to grow its brand presence in the Middle-East.

“We’ve started some very small test sampling of the markets in the Middle East where Saudi Arabia is a particularly attractive market there,” group deputy Chief Executive Gus Attridge told Reuters. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Ed Stoddard)