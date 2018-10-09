FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bloomberg Media, AP partner for EMEA and Asia sales

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Associated Press (AP) and Bloomberg LP announced a sales partnership in EMEA and Asia on Tuesday to expand their media client base in the regions.

The media clients of the organizations will now have access to Bloomberg’s global business and finance news and AP’s news services in the two regions, the companies said in a joint statement.

AP and Bloomberg compete with Reuters, the news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, in supplying news to media outlets.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

